In a shocking incident, a second-year MBA student from Hyderabad's Sivasivani Institute of Management committed suicide by hanging herself to a ceiling fan inside her hostel during a video call with her boyfriend. The deceased Hanisha Chowdhary was rushed to the hospital immediately but was declared dead on arrival. She hailed from Anantapur city in Andhra Pradesh. The Hyderabad police confirmed the incident and said they are investigating the reason behind the MBA student suicide attempt.

In a shocking incident reported from Andhra Pradesh’s Hyderabad, an MBA student committed suicide in front of her boyfriend while on a video call. The incident happened on Sunday when Hanisha Chowdhary was on a video call with her boyfriend in her hostel. Her boyfriend Dakshish Patel was left startled when he saw Hanisa hang herself to a ceiling fan in between of the call and rushed to the hostel, from where he carried her to a hospital but only to see her succumb to death. The Hyderabad police confirmed the incident and said they are investigating the reason behind the suicide attempt.

Hanisa, a second-year MBA student of the Sivasivani Institute of Management, located at Kompally locality was living in the hostel on her own. She had a love affair with Dakshish and it was during a video chat that she took the extreme step, confirmed the Hyderabad police. Shocked to his nerves, Patel rushed to Hanisa’s hostel and broke the door open with the help of college authorities before taking her to a hospital where she was declared dead on arrival. She was a native of the Anantapur city in Andhra Pradesh. Her parents were informed of the incident and an investigation is underway in the case.

The police confirmed they have recovered the mobile phone of the deceased and are investigating all the angles. However, it is still to be determined what prompted Hanisa to take such an extreme step. Earlier this week a video of a woman committing suicide in Hyderabad’s Guzalrama was doing rounds on social media. A 40-year-old woman, identified as Saritha jumped into deep waters at a place where stones were extracted. The video was captured by locals who tried to stop her but to no avail. The woman was a mother of a 10-year-old and was a native of Shapur Nagar, Jeedimetla.