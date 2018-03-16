20-year-old Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Hyderabad student committed suicide on WhatsApp video call with his lover on Wednesday. The student was identified as Ajmeer Sagar (20) resident of Vinayak Nagar in Neredmet, Hyderabad. The case was reported to Hyderabad police by deceased’s sister, as he was not responding to her calls, so she rushed home and found him hanging with the fan.

A student of Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Hyderabad committed suicide during WhatsApp video call with his lover on Wednesday. The student was identified as Ajmeer Sagar (20) resident of Vinayak Nagar in Neredmet, Hyderabad. As per the police reports, the deceased lived with his sister and brother-in-law, incidentally, there was no one at the house when he ended his life circle. The student took this serious step when he was on call with his female friend. In cognizance of the matter, Hyderabad police have logged a case and started an investigation to find the exact reason for this major decision.

Co-incidentally this is the 2nd incident of suicide reported within a month. A few days back, another student committed suicide on video call with her boyfriend at a hostel at Kompally. The victim was identified as the student of BSc nursing. Both the cases have many things in common. The deceased Sagar wanted to get married with his girlfriend but their parents refused. Before taking this wrong step, he texted his girlfriend saying he will be happy to die in front of her, than marring to someone else.

