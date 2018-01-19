In Gujarat's Vadodara, the police had arrested a mentally challenged man for having allegedly unnatural sex with 3 cows, after which one of the assaulted cows found dead in the cowshed by the milkman. After suspecting his labourer, Rathodiya, on the basis of his previous record, handover the accused to the police, after which police started its investigation. In the probe, the accused admitted to his shameful crime.

In a cruel incident, the Gujarat police have arrested a man for having unnatural sex with three cows of a milkman in Gujarat’s Varman area. The accused, Rathodiya, claimed to be a mentally challenged. According to the police reports, the complainant-milkman Lalji Rabari on Monday morning found one of the sexually assaulted cows dead in the cowshed. The police had lodged an FIR against the accused of having unnatural sex with cows, committing mischief by killing and injuring the cattle, outraging religious feelings under the Animal Cruelty Act.

The officials at the Varnmana Police station said, “When the milkman Rabari came to the cowshed on Monday morning, he found legs of the three cows were tied with rope and one was lying dead. When Rabari probed further, he suspected that someone might have unnatural sex with bovines. He suspected Rathodiya who worked for him as a labourer as he had indulged in some kind of act two years back. After the incident, the milkman picked him up from his house and handover to police.

After the police started probing the matter, Rathodiya confessed to the crime. During the investigation the accused also revealed that he was accompanied by his brother and two other during this shameful incident. To reconfirm the matter, police questioned the villagers, they told the investigating officers that Rathodiya has psychological problems and he even blabbers when he is alone. However, on investigating they found that Rathodiya was only misleading them, giving dismissive answers but finally caught by police for cheating.