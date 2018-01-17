Around three months after he allegedly threw his 5 daughters off the Kamakhya-Katra Express in Sitapur district, Iddu Ansari was on Tuesday arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) from the Lucknow railway station. After the incident, Lucknow GRP constituted a 13-member team to investigate the matter and nabbed Iddu when he was heading to Delhi on a train. The incident remained in the news after initially it was believed that Afreen too died along the tracks, was found alive in Bettiah a few days later.

After waking up, Afreen found her daughters missing and came back to her injured daughters at the Sitapur district hospital. To investigate the matter and its seriousness, Lucknow GRP constituted a 13-member team to nab Iddu. Trying to escape the police, Iddu constantly kept changing his location and didn’t use a mobile phone until he got arrested by the police. On Tuesday when he was headed to Delhi on a train, arrested by the Lucknow GRP at the Charbagh Police station. According to police reports, the accused Iddu has confessed the crime and said, “I was not in my senses when I did so. I had consumed liquor and felt ashamed of myself. But by then the damage had been done. My son was not around when I was pushing the daughters. They were sleeping near the door”.

Speaking on the incident, IG GRP Binod Kumar Singh said, “Iddu had married twice. He is economically weak and was unable to meet expenses of his family. It appears he killed the girls as he may have been perceiving them as an unnecessary burden. A mix of factors provoked him to turn into a killer.”

The incident remained in the news because of multiple twists. While initially it was believed that Afreen too died along the tracks, she was found alive in Bettiah a few days later. The woman whose body was found in Sitapur district on October 24 could not be identified yet.