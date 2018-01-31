A horrendous video has come to light from a village in Rajsamand district in Rajasthan where a father can be seen giving a merciless beating to his defenceless son and daughter. The two-minute long video was made by a neighbour who then circulated it on social media. The video reached the office of District Collector PC Bairwal, who ordered an immediate arrest of the man.

In the new video, which has come from a village under Deograh police station, a child can be seen tied to a rope and hung by his neck while another child struggles to come out of the room that is subjugated by their enraged father. The man then gives a repetitive thrashing by a stick to both the children, who helplessly cry and shout in the room. The child who is hung by the rope loses his strength over time and stops his struggle with the rope ultimately hanging just by his neck. While pained and horrified by the beating, the daughter urinates on the floor.

After executing his torture on the children, the father fled the scene but after a full scale hunt by the police, he was finally arrested.

Post the entire incident, Chairperson of Rajasthan State Commission for Protection of Child Rights condemned the act of the man calling for strict action against him. The chairperson also ridiculed the person who made the video but did not intervene in the horrendous incident, demanding action against him as well. Apart from the police, the commission is also closely monitoring the case.