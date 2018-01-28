The family members said that when Rajesh Maru entered the room, he was sucked by the MRI machine due to magnetic force as he had oxygen cylinder with him. He died within two minutes. His body was later sent for post-mortem at JJ hospital. Soon after his death, the family members along with local people and BJP MLA MP Lodha protested inside the dean's cabin and demanded an immediate action against the culprits.

In a shocking incident, a 32-year-old man died after getting sucked into a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine at Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central. The incident took place on Saturday at around 8.30 pm when the victim was taking his relative to the MRI room and himself got sucked into the machine due to magnetic force. According to reports, Rajesh Maru was carrying an oxygen cylinder that was providing oxygen to the elderly patient. An FIR has been registered with Agripada police station against the Nair hospital authorities under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Deputy Police commissioner (zone 3), Virendra Mishra, confirmed.

Maru’s brother-in-law, Harish Solanki, told police that his mother was admitted to the hospital and deceased had gone to see her. “He went there to visit my ailing mother but we did not know he would meet such a fate. We all are in shock. A hospital ward boy told him to carry an oxygen cylinder with him to MRI room which is prohibited. It all happened because of the carelessness of hospital’s doctors and administration. No security guard was either present to tell him that he should not carry oxygen cylinder with him to MRI room,” he said.

Expressing his grief over the death of Maru, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakhs for the family of the victim.