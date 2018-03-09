Reflecting water scarcity in India, residents of Gujarat's Morbi Maliya Miyana have alleged that they are forced to collect water by digging into the soil as they have been facing an acute water crisis. According to locals, they walk for 2 km to dig into the soil to extract water. Locals have alleged that authorities at the different level are neglecting their problem. According to various reports and studies, the rapidly increasing population in the country will increase the burden on this shrinking precious natural resource.

In recent times, many reports on water scarcity have reflected that India is facing a perfect storm in managing water. According to various reports and studies, the rapidly increasing population in the country will increase the burden on this shrinking precious natural resource. If you want to analyse how serious the problem of water scarcity in the country is- read a story emerged from India’s western state Gujarat. According to residents of Gujarat’s Morbi Maliya Miyana, they are forced to collect water by digging into the soil as they have been facing an acute water crisis. The entire population of this area cover a long distance to gather water for drinking and other purposes.

The problem has not erupted in a single day but is a result of mismanagement, political and social incompetence at various levels of government. The residents have also alleged that state governments lack seriousness to manage quality and quantity of water. They approached the authorities with their concerns but received nothing except despair. Explaining the serious situation, Abbas Bhai, a local, said that, “There is acute water crisis. People have to walk for 2 km, dig into the soil & extract water from there. 100-150 people live here. There is no water supply. We have been asking for it for years but have not received any response. We fall sick due to it.”

ALSO READ: Attempting to slam Rahul Gandhi, economist PK Basu scores a self-goal, according to World Bank data

There is acute water crisis. People have to walk for 2 kms, dig into soil & extract water from there. 100-150 people live here. There is no water supply. We have been asking for it since years but have not received any response. We fall sick due to it.: Abbas Bhai, local pic.twitter.com/mSVBIFzWP0 — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2018

Surface water conditions are bad. However, the groundwater situation is even worse. This problem is not limited to just Gujarat, recent reports conducted by various governmental and non-governmental organisations have mirrored depletion of water in the country. Due to water scarcity, suicides have occurred across the across the country. Growing demand for electricity in the country have contributed to an increase in groundwater. A BBC report listed Bengaluru in the second position after Brazil’s Sao Paulo among the 11 global cities that are likely to run of drinking water.

ALSO READ: Let’s take Tripura to new heights: PM Modi at swearing-in ceremony of Biplab Kumar Deb

ALSO READ: Delhi sealing row: Will sit on hunger strike if no solution comes till March 31, threatens Arvind Kejriwal

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App