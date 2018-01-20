The shocking incident came to light on Friday night when two youth fell into a canal in Saharanpur after meeting with an accident. In the video that has gone viral on the internet, one of the boys is seen crying and pleading with the police cops for help. He is also heard telling a man standing nearby to check the pulse of his bleeding friend. “Bhaiya, iski body thandi ho rahi hai. Kuch to karo. (His body is getting cold, please do something.),” pleads the miserable friend.

Two teens, who met with an accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur, were left to die on the road after three state police personnel refused to take them to hospital, saying that their blood stains would spoil their vehicle. The three cops have been suspended and an inquiry has been ordered into the matter. Superintendent of Police, Pralabh Pratap Singh, said the probe report will be submitted with 24 hours. “It came to our notice that PRB 970 reached on the spot (of the accident) and refused to take the youth to the hospital,” Pralabh Pratap Singh told ANI. “Two constables and a head constable on duty have been suspended. An inquiry has been ordered into the incident. The probe report will be submitted with 24 hours,” he added.

The concerned policemen were suspended immediately. We will receive a report in 24 hours after which we will take action accordingly: Prabal Pratap Singh, Adl SP City Saharanpur pic.twitter.com/p2z0sVMcHz — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 20, 2018

The shocking incident came to light on Friday night when two youth, Arpit Khurana and Sunny (both 17) of Setia Vihar locality, fell into a canal after meeting with an accident. Their bike rammed into an electric pole in Beri Bagh, causing serious injuries to the two teens. When they asked cops to help them, they refused to take the boys to hospital in their patrol car to avoid bloodstains on their car. They examined the scene, stayed for few minutes and left. The locals went to the site of accident and pulled the teens out after they were screaming for help. They took the teens to hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

In the video that has gone viral on the internet, one of the boys is seen crying and pleading with the police cops for help. He is also heard telling a man who is standing nearby to check the pulse of his bleeding friend. “Bhaiya, iski body thandi ho rahi hai. Kuch to karo. (His body is getting cold, please do something.),” pleads the miserable friend.

The relatives of the victims and locals blocked Saharanpur’s Bharat Mata Chowk in protest against the death of two teens who were denied help by the UP cops. They demanded Rs 1 crore compensation each for victims’ families and a case against the cops. “Had my child received first aid on time, he could have been saved. Even the doctors said that. I want a case to be made on the concerned cops. It is a murder in a way,” father of one of the two youths said.