Ahead of the state Assembly elections that are going to be held in April this year, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presented his government’s last Budget on Friday. He arrived at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru to present the state Budget 2018-19. Beginning his speech, Siddaramaiah said his government has given the people of Karnataka the food security. He also said that Karnataka has attracted highest investment among all states in the country. Giving a detail of the achievements of his government over the last five years, the Karnataka CM said state’s GDP has jumped to 8.5% as compared to 7.5% in 2016-17.

Attacking the BJP government over its demonetisation decision, Siddaramaiah said it has adversely affected the revenue of the state, especially stamps and registration. On GST, he said the move will have a positive impact in the long run. In his last Budget, before the state goes to polls in April, he announced a salary hike of 30% for the government employees as per Sixth Pay Commission. He also waived off the loans up to Rs 50,000 taken for cattle rearing till December 31, 2017. Under Raita Belaku scheme, CM announced an amount of Rs 10,000 for dry-land farmers.

He said the money will be transferred to their bank accounts. He also announced Rs 1 lakh relief for the families of farmers who committed suicide. Farmers, who have died of snake bites while working in the farms, will get Rs 2 lakh compensation. Siddaramaiah said coconut plantation will be rejuvenated after suffering from drought for the past three years. The allocation for Sericulture has been increased from Rs 28 crore to Rs 457 crore. Schemes worth at least ₹ 65.5 crore were announced exclusively for sheep and goat development.