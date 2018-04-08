Debunking a purported State Intelligence Bureau report suggesting Siddaramiah to not contest next assembly election from Chamundeshwari, CM Karnataka said this is a fake report. Attacking BJP, he added that why BJP guys are getting excited over the fake news and fake documents? The state government has ordered a probe into the matter. Clearing its stand, CMO Karnataka said the Intelligence reports are usually issued in Kannada, not English.

After a purported notice by the State Intelligence Bureau suggesting Siddarmaiah to not contest elections from Chamundeshwari constituency appeared in public, Karnataka’s Chief Minister Office debunked the advisory by the state intelligence and called the note fake. CM Siddaramiah also took to Twitter to dismiss all the rumours. He said, “Fake document: why are BJP guys getting excited over the fake news and fake documents? Fight on issues. What do you offer the voter? The CM issued this statement on micro-blogging website after a report appeared in public from State Intelligence Bureau suggesting CM to not contest election from his home turf.

The state government has ordered DIG Intelligence to conduct a probe into the fake report. The report says, ” The constituency of Chamundeshwari is not a viable option as there is a strong caste-based mobilisation of Vokkaliga community being carried out by G T Devegowda and other local leaders of JD(S). As requested, our recommendations for alternative options are Varuna, Basavakalyan, Gangavati and Shantinagar.” CMO Karnataka issuing a press release said, “the state intelligence department has not issued any such report The report is totally fake. The Intelligence reports are usually issued in Kannada, not English.”

Fake document: why are BJP guys getting excited over fake news & fake documents? Fight on issues. What do you offer the voter? https://t.co/SNtXsogZ5L — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) April 7, 2018

ALSO READ: Bharat Bandh has left BJP scared: BSP supremo Mayawati

Siddaramiah has contested elections from Chamundeshwari constituency 7 times, won 5 out of it. The constituency comes under Mysuru district. Two days ago, Karnataka Chief Minister said that he will contest elections from Chamundeshwari seat in Mysuru district. Clearing its stand on rumours that he is looking for another seat, he said, “How many times I should clarify..should I keep responding to statements by someone. I’m contesting from Chamundeshwari..what more is required? What clarification is required? ”

For the first time, in 1983, Siddaramaiah contested election from Chamundeshwari constituency as an independent candidate. In 2006, he resigned as Chamundeshwari legislator after JDS expelled him following differences with party leader and former PM HD Deve Gowda.

ALSO READ: IPL 2018 Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab LIVE: Gambhir, Munro open the attack for Delhi Daredevils

ALSO READ: Alleging rape by BJP MLA, woman, family attempts suicide outside UP CM Yogi’s residence

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App