Three days after the clashes between two communities which left one dead and many injured, the situation in Kasganj district of Uttar Pradesh remains tense but under control, an official said on Monday. Prohibitory orders remained in place while police presence was increased, the official said. Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh has said that the National Security Act (NSA) will be slapped against the persons behind the violence. A total of 82 people have been sent to jail under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for their alleged role in the violence that erupted on January 26.

Of these 31 have been slapped with sections like murder and rioting, while the remaining 51 have been arrested for violation of prohibitory orders under section 144 of the IPC. Some stray incidents of violence have taken place since Sunday with a mob setting some kiosks on fire and assaulting some people in Bhargain. A Peace Committee has been formed by the district administration and it has been doing the rounds of the tension-hit areas. It has requested people not to pay heed to rumours. Some illegal arms have also been recovered during raids at some places, an official told IANS and added that the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) has been sensitised to keep a close watch on mischievous elements.

Additional security forces have been deployed in the violence-hit areas and at Bilram Gate, Tehsil road, Lavkush Nagar and Baddu Nagar. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced an ex gratia of Rs 20 lakh to the family of Chandan Gupta, who was shot and killed in the violence that followed the initial skirmishes during the ‘Tiranga Yatra’ brought out by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) – an affiliate of the RSS. The cheque would be handed over to the bereaved family later on Monday, an official of the Home Department said. The Uttar Pradesh government has termed the violence as a “political conspiracy” while the main opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) has termed it “ominous and unfortunate” and has appealed for calm.