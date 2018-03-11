In a video shared by Bengaluru City Police on its official Twitter handle, police commissioner T Suneel Kumar was seen saluting back at a schoolboy, who first stopped to salute the police official. The video was posted on March 9 and has garnered thousands of views online. As per reports, T Suneel Kumar has joined Bengaluru City Police in August last year.

On Facebook, the video has nearly 92,000 views and got shared for 1,600 times

“A respect given by a uniform to a uniform shows the value of discipline,” reads the caption of a recent video uploaded by Bengaluru City Police on its official Twitter handle. The gesture of respect was caught on camera and went viral the moment it was shared online. The video was uploaded on March 9 and has garnered over 1,300 likes on Twitter. On Facebook, the video has nearly 92,000 views and got shared for 1,600 times. The act of respect is gathering a lot of praise on the social media networking sites.

In the video shot on camera, Bengaluru city police commissioner T Suneel Kumar was walking with some of his colleagues outside Bengaluru’s Mallya Hospital. Suddenly, he was stopped by a passing boy who took a moment to salute him. After witnessing boy’s gesture, the police commissioner salutes backs at the schoolboy. The entire incident came out to be the perfect example of respect is a two-way game. As per reports, T Suneel Kumar has joined Bengaluru City Police in August last year.

A respect given by a uniform to a uniform shows the value of discipline.@CPBlr , Shri. T Suneel Kumar, IPS and a school boy respecting each other, capturing the proud moment of respect and discipline. ಗೌರವ – ಹುದ್ದೆ, ವಯಸ್ಸು, ಸ್ಥಾನಮಾನಗಳನ್ನೂ ಮೀರಿದ್ದು "ನಮ್ಮ ಹೆಮ್ಮೆ – ನಮ್ಮ ಶಿಸ್ತು" pic.twitter.com/5CDprqtNVo — BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) March 9, 2018

“A boy’s salute becomes a discussion point but the rolling tears of thousands of #DreamzGKFraud Victims has no space in our media world, @CPBlr sir look at our plight and suffering, punish the Cheaters and help us recover our money @CMofKarnataka @CIDKarnataka @PratapReddyC,” reads a comment on the viral video. Another comment on the same post read: “A rare cop in Police service and a rarer picture in Indian history. Bengaluru top cop sets an example for his team and many arrogant cops (Traffic/Law&Order) on duty in Bengaluru.”

That's great sight to watch…. A citizen feels a lot safer when the top cop respects them…finally .. The relationship between police and residents in going in right direction… All the best for your the bangalore police team.. For alli their hard work.. — sukruth (@SukruthSukku7) March 11, 2018

A rare cop in Police service and a rarer picture in Indian history. Bengaluru top cop sets an example for his team and many arrogant cops (Traffic/Law&Order) on duty in Bengaluru. — Chandra (@Chandra95888872) March 11, 2018

Simplicity at its best. Hats off to our Bangalore Police Commissioner — Mohan Patil (@mmpat7) March 10, 2018

ALSO READ: Auto driver returns woman’s purse with Rs 80,000, earns free education for his children

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App