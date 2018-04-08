A recent study conducted in Kerala has suggested that prostitution industry in the state is fastly adopting advanced technology. The study conducted by the Kerala State Aids Control Society (KSACS) along with NGO's across the state has said that people involved in this profession are now carrying business transactions through smartphones and mobile applications like WhatsApp. Despite being illegal, prostitution is widely practiced in India.

Technology has drastically changed our lives. In this era of artificial intelligence, nothing is good as technology at improving life. As the current government promoting digital transactions under its initiative Digital India. In a great example, prostitution industry in south-Indian state Kerala is adopting advance technology very well. A recent study has claimed that people involved in this profession are now carrying business transactions through smartphones and mobile applications. WhatsApp is now an indispensable part of their business as they plan and coordinate meeting place through leading social messaging application.

The findings were reported by the Kerala State Aids Control Society (KSACS) along with NGO’s across Kerala. Issuing this statement, KSACS Project Director R Ramesh said that these numbers were of the ones who are registered. Ramesh said, “We constantly engage in working with these people and give them regular medical check-up for the prevention of sexually transmitted diseases. Talking about the reasons which led women to take up prostitution as a profession, he said that mainly poor families women constitute prostitution industry but there was also a second and third category of people who engaged in this profession.

ALSO READ: Party to focus on fighting elections alone in 2019, says Shiv Sena’s Subhash Desai

He added, “ the second category includes those who are part-time professionals and who engage in prostitution when they need money. The third category involves individuals who want to lead a luxurious lifestyle and the advent of technology has become a huge advantage for all.” Despite being illegal, prostitution is widely practiced in India.

Some statistics say that prostitution is an $8 billion a year industry with 20 lakh prostitutes and 2,75,000 brothels. Some reports by non-governmental reports have suggested that burden of debt in lower and middle-class families, lead girls to adopt this profession. Some girls are abducted from backward areas on the pretext of job and better lifestyle.

ALSO READ: What we said will be true if Justice Gogoi doesn’t become next CJI: Justice Chelameswar

ALSO READ: IPL 2018, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore LIVE: Dinesh Karthik wins toss, opts to field first

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App