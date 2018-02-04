BJP leader Giriraj Singh on Sunday said social harmony gets fractured wherever Hindu population drops. In April 2016, he suggested that it should be ensured that people of all religion should have the same number of children in the family. Again in the same year in October, he urged the Hindu masses to produce more children and in the subsequent month, he explained that Hindus need to increase their population in the country.

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Giriraj Singh has stoked a fresh controversy by calling every Indian a descendant of Lord Ram while asking for the support of Sunni Muslims to build the Ram temple in Ayodhya. He has been critically vocal about the rising population in the country and he has talked against scornfully in the past several times but he took his enthusiasm for population control when he said that social harmony gets fractured wherever Hindu population drops.

While talking to media on Sunday, the BJP MP spoke about the Ram temple issue and how it has received an overwhelming support from Shias. He said, “Shias gave their support for Ram temple, Sunnis must lend their support too. Every Indian is a descendant of Ram. Hindus and Muslims will come together to build the temple. If Ram temple is not built in India where else will that be? Pakistan?”

Earlier, Giriraj Singh shared statistics on the population of India on his official Twitter handle and captioned it with a strong message, which read “It’s an appeal to all the youth that they vow to raise their voice against the increasing population of the country and spread awareness among society. Increasing population is taking away your jobs and peace of mind. Increasing population has been keeping you bereft of your share of development and harmony.”

सभी युवाओं से अपील है की वो बढ़ती जनसंख्या के ख़िलाफ़ आवाज़ उठाने का शपथ ले और समाज को जागरूक करे।

बढ़ती जनसंख्या आपके रोज़गार और शांति को छीन रहा है।

The Union Minister clarified his population control appeal saying that he has been posting on social media every day that rise in population is the biggest hindrance to development. He said, “In China 11 children are born every minute while in India the number is 29. 18% of world’s population is in India. United Nations said if this isn’t brought under check, in future, 1 out of 10 people won’t have access to potable water.”

“So it’s dangerous both to social harmony & development. Social harmony gets fractured wherever Hindu population drops,” an agitated Giriraj said.

When it comes to stirring controversies, Giriraj Singh is no stranger to it. In April 2016, he suggested that it should be ensured that people of all religion should have the same number of children in the family. Again in the same year in October, he urged the Hindu masses to produce more children and in the subsequent month, he explained that Hindus need to increase their population in the country.