The Delhi government issued a notice on Thursday warning that power supplies to numerous critical facilities, including the Delhi Metro and hospitals, may be disrupted 24 hours a day.

Some power plants, according to Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain, have less than a day’s worth of coal reserves. The Delhi government had previously warned of a power shortfall in hospitals and the Delhi Metro.

“There is no electricity backup.” Electricity isn’t something that can be kept. It is manufactured on a daily basis. Coal is kept in storage. The coal stock should be roughly 21 days in normal circumstances. “Many power facilities just have one day’s worth of coal supplies,” he remarked.

He stated that power facilities must have a coal store of at least 21 days, and if not 21, at least 14 days or even 7 days. It doesn’t function with a day’s worth of coal, he claims.

Jain also asked the government to guarantee that coal stock is available.

He went on to say that the lack of railway rakes is to blame for the coal shortage, and he begged the administration for improved coordination.

Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, also tweeted about the power outage. “There is a massive power deficit in the country; so far, we’ve managed to manage it in Delhi,” he said. “However, the situation in India as a whole is very grave, and we must work together to find a solution immediately. Quick, tangible efforts are required to address this problem,” he added.

देश भर में बिजली की भारी समस्या हो रही है। अभी तक दिल्ली में हम लोग किसी तरह से मैनेज किए हुए हैं। पूरे भारत में स्थिति बेहद गंभीर है। हम सबको मिलकर जल्द ही इसका समाधान निकालना होगा। इस समस्या से निपटने के लिए त्वरित ठोस कदम उठाने की ज़रूरत है। pic.twitter.com/aYQVVZBUOy — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 29, 2022

