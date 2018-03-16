The Sonepat police have nabbed a Delhi-based doctor and his 2 close associates for running an illegal sex determination racket from inside a car at a secluded forest land on the Delhi-Haryana border. The 3 offenders have been booked under sections 3,4,5,6 and 23 of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PC and PNDT) Act and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to a report published by the national daily, Hindustan Times, a pregnant woman was sent to the accused who made a deal of Rs 30,000 in order to determine the sex of her foetus. On Wednesday, March 15 the pregnant woman was asked to reach Ram Devi Chowk in Narela by the accused doctor where his confidant collected the amount from her. After the payment, the pregnant lady was asked to sit in a car that took her to the secluded forest land, Sersa village that falls between Delhi-Haryana border. However, the offenders were caught after a team of the health department and the cops followed the car while the accused were about to start the procedure on the pregnant lady.

The police claimed they were taken to court. In February this year, an inter-district sex determination racket was busted by the Kaithal district health department. The team which through a tip-off, received information about the sex determination being facilitated in other districts.

