Sonowal: Tizu Zunki River To Be Harnessed For Economic Growth And Transport In Nagaland

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday announced major initiatives aimed at enabling the waterways potential of Nagaland during a Stakeholder’s Conference held in Dimapur, Nagaland.

Development of Waterways and Tourism

“The Chief Minister of Nagaland, Neiphiu Rio, joined Sonowal to announce development of Tizu Zunki (National Waterways 101) as both the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) and the Transport Department of Government of Nagaland to work together to study for navigation feasibility,” as per a press release from Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

Rio and Sonowal also announced to take initiative to develop the immense tourism potential of Doyang River Lake with community jetties as well as study feasibility of Ro Pax ferries. This will boost the tourism potential of the state.

Stakeholder’s Conference Highlights

These developments were announced during the interactive session of Stakeholder’s Conference, organised by the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), the nodal agency of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), in Dimapur, Nagaland, today. The conference was also attended by the Deputy Chief Minister, Yanthungo Patton, among other senior officials from the Government of India as well as the Government of Nagaland.

Vision for Waterways Development

Speaking on the occasion, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Waterways is the most economical, sustainable and efficient mode of transportation. Our most popular PM Narendra Modi ji has always given top priority of the inland waterways in the country as the viable alternative to develop an efficient and effective mode of transportation in the country.

“Under the dynamic leadership of PM Modi ji, our govt has been working towards enabling our rich resource pool of the country towards escalate the growth trajectory of India to become one of the fifth largest economy in the world in less than a decade. Northeast has a major role to play as the growth engine of India, as envisioned by Modi ji. The complex and dynamic mix of waterways of the Northeast provides us with an excellent opportunity to build on the nation-building momentum. We remain firmly committed and on track to provide impetus for the development of waterways of the region. I call upon all the stakeholders present here today like transporters, EXIM traders, business interests and vessel owners, to utilise the opportunity provided by the revamped waterways of the region,” he added.

Rio and Sonowal called upon the youth of the region to train in maritime skills at the Maritime Skill Development Centre to avail employment opportunities in the marine sector. In Nagaland, the NW 101 flows from Longmatra (Nagaland) towards Avangkhu, where the feasibility study of IWT will be conducted by the IWAI.

“The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), via the IWAI, has been working towards empowering and enabling the complex and dynamic waterways of the region. The agency is working on multiple projects in this regard, including the prestigious Kaladaan Multimodal Transit Transport Project, enabling linkage of multiple NWs like NW 2 and NW 16 with Indo Bangladesh Protocol Route (IBPR), development of fairway on IBPR as well as declaration of Ports of Call among others,” as per the release.

The Path of Tizu River

Tizu River in Nagaland further flows into Chindown River (Third largest Tributary of river Irrawaddy River), also known as Ningthi River in Myanmar, at Htamanthi in Myanmar. Chindown River further enters into Irrawaddy River – the largest river of Myanmar. River Irrawaddy further drains into Andaman Sea via Irrawaddy Delta after travelling through river ports like Mandalay Chauk, Prome and Hinthada providing an alternative opportunity to use waterways for cargo movement from Northeast to the international trade routes.

