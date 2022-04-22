The loudspeakers mounted atop Bhagwat Bhawan were turned off on Wednesday, according to Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust and Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan secretary Kapil Sharma.

On the basis of the Uttar Pradesh government’s recent orders on the use of sound systems in religious sites, the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple complex in Mathura has chosen to turn off the loudspeakers and sound systems located at various locations within the temple complex.

The loudspeakers mounted atop Bhagwat Bhawan, the tallest shrine building inside the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple complex, were turned off on Wednesday, according to Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust and Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan secretary Kapil Sharma.

The sound systems in the Bhagwat Bhawan temple will now be played at a very low volume so that the kirtan-bhajan (prayer) sound does not travel outside the temple compound, according to Sharma.

The loudspeaker over the structure was turned off on Wednesday, he claimed, adding that loudspeakers had been utilised for all religious rituals since Mangala Aarti in the morning.

On Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath advised moderation in the volume of sound systems at holy venues, while observing that everyone has the freedom to follow his or her own manner of worship based on their religious ideology.

“Even if microphones are utilised, ensure sure the sound does not escape the premises. Other people shouldn’t have any issues, either “he had stated He also stated that no clearance should be granted for the installation of microphones at new locations.