six boys who were working as daily wage labourers who were hit by the train died on the spot. After the accident locals blocked the road as they claim there was no announcement of arriving train. To control the situation security forces have been deployed in the area to control the situation.superintendent of the police Hemant Kutiyal have rushed the spot after the accident took place.

Six teenagers were killed and another battling for his life after a speeding train hit them in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh. soon after the accident, the agitated local people blocked the road and staged the protest as they claim the area is under dim light during the night time and no announcements of arriving train was made. All six of them were friends and were supposed to take a train from Ghaziabad for a painting contract in Hyderabad. After missing their they have returned to Pilakhua a little after midnight.

The deceased persons are Vijay, Akash, Rahul, Sameer, Arif and Salim died on the spot as they were being hit the train. The other boy who is yet to identify is battling for his life in the ICU. Local say, all of them had plugged earphones and were listening to music. All the boys are under the age of 14 to 16 and were daily wage labourers. The police force has been sent to the Sadikpura area to control the situation. District Magistrate Krishna Karunesh and superintendent of the police Hemant Kutiyal have rushed the spot after the accident took place.

People should always take care of do’s and don’ts of the railway guidelines which can prove life-saving if applied:

Never plug earphones while crossing the track, Always look for warning signs and signals, Always assume there is a train coming, as a train can run on any train at any time. Be aware that the train cannot stop quickly; the average freight train travelling 55 miles per hour takes a mile or more to stop, only cross tracks at designated crossing areas, and look both ways before crossing, Never try to beat a train across the track. There is no reason to risk your life for a few extra minutes, If you are in a vehicle, don’t stop on the tracks. Before you cross, make sure there is enough room for your vehicle on the other side. There should be at least 15 feet between the end of your vehicle and the tracks, It might look easy and fun in the movies, but it is extremely dangerous at attempt on board a movie train. A minor slip could lead to a lost limb or even death.

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App