A 21-year-old man allegedly killed his 18-year-old friend on Wednesday for speaking to him in English. According to the accused, he was angered by his friend's constant teasing. He had been planning for the murder for a week. The police came to know about the incident when the accused surrendered.

In a rather macabre crime in Mumbai’s Bandra, an 18-year-old man was allegedly killed on Wednesday by his friend for speaking to him in English. The police came to know of the incident when the accused went to a police station and surrendered. Reports say the accused, Mohammed Amir Abdul Wahid Rahin (21), slit the throat of his friend Mohammed Afroz Alam Shaikh, and then stabbed him, 54 times. The deceased’s body was sent for the post-mortem.

According to reports, the accused allegedly took Shaikh to Bandra on the pretext of having a drink together. After having a beer, Shaikh went to urinate. Rahin followed Shaikh and slit his throat with a knife. When Shaikh fell down, he stabbed him 54 timed to ensure he was dead. As per police officers, Rahin walked into the Shahu Nagar police station around 1 am and confessed to his crime.

Rahin told the police that he has been planning for the murder for a week as Shaikh’s constant teasing had angered him. “But he was waiting for the right time and location,” said DB Thorat, senior police inspector at Shahu Nagar police station.

He then took the police to an isolated spot near Raheja Bridge in Mahim where Shaikh’s body was found. The police immediately took his body to the nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.

According to Shaikh’s brother, he had recently come to the city from his native place in Madhubani, Bihar about two years ago. He was preparing for his SSC board exam. He had filled his forms, but could not make it to the exams.

