SR Sreejith, who had been protesting in front of Secretariat in Trivandrum for last 800 days, ended his protest on Wednesday after CBI recorded his statement. Once his statement was recorded, Sreejith said he was happy about the development.”We were told that investigation is progressing. So far, I am satisfied and happy with how the CBI enquiry is going on,” Sreejith told the media. He had been protesting in front of the Kerala Secretariat demanding CBI inquiry on his brother Sreejeev’s death.

Sreejeev died in 2014 due to alleged police torture after succumbing to his injuries at a Thiruvananthapuram hospital. However, police said he committed suicide in custody after he was arrested for stealing a mobile phone. But his family said he was killed because was in love with a woman who was a relative of one of the police officers.

Since March 2015, Sreejith had been sitting every day in the open outside Kerala’s state secretariat.”When it rained I take shelter in nearby shops or on the verandas of offices. Sometimes I simply sit here,” he told the BBC. He received a lot of appreciation on social media. Pictures of his protest were widely shared on Facebook and Twitter along with messages of solidarity.

Famous South Indian actor Prithviraj Sukumaran wrote about Sreejith on his social media accounts and also joined Sreejith in his protest. Actor Parvathy too tweeted support for the protest. “Sreejith, I am with you in your fight for what’s rightfully yours. No one deserves to be kept in dark and denied justice. Your resilience and resoluteness to honour your brother’s life is the inspiration we need. This is a rebellion that we have to do against ourselves,” she said.