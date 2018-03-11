Art of Living (AoL) founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar left a seminar midway after the audience started a protest for tricking them to attend the event and sit for hours. People started creating a ruckus when made to sit for hours without even serving them something to eat or drink. According to the reports, some people were told that jobs will be given during the function as some management company is coming to train them.

Art of Living (AoL) founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar left a seminar midway after the audience started a protest for tricking them to attend the event and sit for hours. The spiritual guru was addressing the people of Kashmir at a seminar named ‘Paigham-e-Mohabbat’ at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar on Saturday, March 10. During his speech, the people started to leave the venue, forcing him to cut short his speech. As per reports, the people alleged that they were not aware of the fact that Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is coming to address them as they were present at the venue for a different purpose.

According to the reports, some people were told that jobs will be given during the function as some management company is coming to train them. Another group of people was told that some religious scholar was coming to preach Islamic studies. There were also reports that some Pakistani Diplomat was also coming to attend the event. A group of the student also alleged that they were promised cricket kits and money but have not been given anything. People started creating a ruckus when made to sit for hours without even serving them something to eat or drink. The people present at the event were from several districts including Shopian, Pulwama, and Budgam.

Meanwhile, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s speech was aimed to heal the hearts of people who have been suffering the conflicts in Jammu and Kashmir. The spiritual leader also welcomed the ‘azadi’ slogans during his address but dispersed peacefully later. When asked about the people’ allegation, Ravi Shankar said that he did not invite those people, instead, he was the one who was invited. He also promised that he would be available to hear whatever they want to say. According to reports in a leading daily, the event was organised by Jammu Kashmir Coordination Committee (JKCC) and despite tensions in the Valley after the recent killings in Shopian, the organisers managed to gather an impressive audience for the seminar.

