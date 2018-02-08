After accepting that lapses in security by the Jammu and Kashmir Police lead to the Srinagar hospital attack, J&K Police has arrested 5 suspects who helped Pakistani terrorist to escape from the hospital. All the suspects were involved in helping Naveed Jat alias Abu Hunzullah escape where he was brought for a medical checkup. The Superintendent of Srinagar Central Jail has been suspended. The medical staff at the SMHS Hospital has been shifted amid suspicion that they may also be involved in the conspiracy.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday said it has achieved a major breakthrough by arresting five suspects who helped a Pakistani terrorist escape from a Srinagar hospital on Tuesday. Informed sources said the police identified the suspects from a CCTV footage in Srinagar’s SMHS Hospital. The five were involved in helping Naveed Jat alias Abu Hunzullah escape on Tuesday from the hospital when he was brought there for a medical check-up from the Srinagar Central Jail. Hunzullah escaped after militants, in broad daylight, attacked and killed two policemen accompanying the Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist to the hospital. The Pakistani militant fled with those who carried out the attack.

The Superintendent of Srinagar Central Jail has been suspended. The medical staff at the SMHS Hospital has been shifted amid suspicion that they may also be involved in the conspiracy. Police chief S.P. Vaid earlier accepted that there were gaping holes in the security system that had guaranteed the execution of the conspiracy in the planned escape. “The motorcycle used for the escape has also been seized. Only the escaped terrorist is still at large,” an official said. The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday said the audacious attack and subsequent escape of a Pakistani terrorist from a Srinagar hospital two days back was a well planned and executed conspiracy that threw open chinks in the security setup.

Director General of Police (DGP) S.P.Vaid said the militant attack and subsequent escape of Naveed Jat alias Abu Hunzullah on February 6 from the SMHS hospital were not possible without connivance at the Srinagar Central Jail.“A SIT headed by a Superintendent of Police is looking into this incident. I believe a magisterial probe is also being ordered to ascertain all that led to the attack and the subsequent escape,” Vaid said. Asked why such a high-value catch had been lodged in the Srinagar prison, and not outside the Kashmir Valley, as most other such detainees were, Vaid said Hunzullah had been shifted to Srinagar following a court order. Gaping holes in the security setup came to light following Tuesday’s escape of Hunzullah from the Out Patients Department (OPD) of Karan Nagar’s Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital, in which two policemen were also killed.