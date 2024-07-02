Srinagar Weather Update: Warm Start at 20.52°C And Rain Expected

Tomorrow’s Forecast

On July 3, Srinagar is forecasted to have temperatures between 19.99°C and 34.67°C, with humidity levels around 39%.

Weather Outlook for Today

The forecast for today predicts rain, so make sure to plan accordingly. Despite the rain, don’t forget your sunscreen and sunglasses for any outdoor activities.

Air Quality in Srinagar

Srinagar’s Air Quality Index (AQI) is 104 today, which is considered poor. Children and individuals with respiratory conditions like asthma should limit extended outdoor activities. Keeping track of the AQI can help you make informed decisions about your health and activities.

Weekly Weather Forecast for Srinagar

July 3 : 30.93°C, Light rain

July 4 : 31.64°C, Light rain

July 5 : 27.57°C, Moderate rain

July 6 : 19.38°C, Moderate rain

July 7 : 21.69°C, Moderate rain

July 8 : 23.56°C, Light rain

: 23.56°C, Light rain July 9: 27.25°C, Clear skies

Weather in Other Cities Today

Mumbai : 28.75°C, Moderate rain

Kolkata : 30.03°C, Light rain

Chennai : 32.92°C, Light rain

Bengaluru : 26.27°C, Overcast clouds

Hyderabad : 28.25°C, Overcast clouds

Ahmedabad : 28.67°C, Light rain

: 28.67°C, Light rain Delhi: 36.43°C, Moderate rain

Stay prepared and enjoy your day while taking necessary precautions for the weather and air quality!