Srinagar Weather Update: Warm Start at 20.52°C And Rain Expected

Tomorrow’s Forecast
On July 3, Srinagar is forecasted to have temperatures between 19.99°C and 34.67°C, with humidity levels around 39%.
Weather Outlook for Today
The forecast for today predicts rain, so make sure to plan accordingly. Despite the rain, don’t forget your sunscreen and sunglasses for any outdoor activities.
Air Quality in Srinagar
Srinagar’s Air Quality Index (AQI) is 104 today, which is considered poor. Children and individuals with respiratory conditions like asthma should limit extended outdoor activities. Keeping track of the AQI can help you make informed decisions about your health and activities.
Weekly Weather Forecast for Srinagar
- July 3: 30.93°C, Light rain
- July 4: 31.64°C, Light rain
- July 5: 27.57°C, Moderate rain
- July 6: 19.38°C, Moderate rain
- July 7: 21.69°C, Moderate rain
- July 8: 23.56°C, Light rain
- July 9: 27.25°C, Clear skies
Weather in Other Cities Today
- Mumbai: 28.75°C, Moderate rain
- Kolkata: 30.03°C, Light rain
- Chennai: 32.92°C, Light rain
- Bengaluru: 26.27°C, Overcast clouds
- Hyderabad: 28.25°C, Overcast clouds
- Ahmedabad: 28.67°C, Light rain
- Delhi: 36.43°C, Moderate rain
Stay prepared and enjoy your day while taking necessary precautions for the weather and air quality!