Stampede At Gujarat Hotel: 1,000+ Job Seekers Battle For 10 Openings

A stampede-like situation unfolded in Gujarat’s Bharuch when a huge number of young job seekers showed up for an interview organized by the chemical company Thermax for just 10 available positions.

The viral video captures a chaotic scene where a large group of applicants is seen struggling to get into the Lord’s Plaza Hotel in Ankleshwar, where the walk-in interviews were being held. The crowd was so dense that some of the applicants climbed onto the side railing, which eventually gave way.

Thermax was conducting interviews at Lord’s Plaza Hotel for roles such as Shift-In-Charge, Plant Operator, Supervisor, Fitter-Mechanical, and Executive (ETP). Despite the potentially dangerous situation, there have been no reports of injuries so far.

Some reports on the X platform mentioned that there were scuffles among the applicants. Recently, similar videos showing hundreds of students vying for just a few job openings have been circulating online.

ભરૂચમાં બેરોજગારીને ઉજાગર કરતો વીડિયો સામે આવ્યો 10 પોસ્ટ માટેના ઇન્ટરવ્યૂમાં હજારો યુવાનો પહોંચ્યા ઇન્ટરવ્યૂ માટે થયેલી ભીડમાં થઈ ધકકા મુક્કી ભીડ એટલી ભારે હતી કે હોટેલની રેલીંગ તુટી ગઈ થર્મેક્સ કંપની દ્વારા અંકલેશ્વરની લોર્ડ્સ પ્લાઝા હોટલમાં ઇન્ટરવ્યુનું આયોજન થયું હતું pic.twitter.com/d2hBfZrr5q — Darshan Chaudhari (@Bajarangi_) July 11, 2024

As the video spread, many netizens began questioning if it reflects the harsh reality of unemployment in the country, with some criticizing the so-called ‘Gujarat model’ as a failure. Others were surprised by the situation, with some suggesting that the applicants might be from out of state or that the job positions might require experienced candidates, and thus the applicants might not be as unemployed as they seem.

