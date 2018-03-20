In yet another incident of statue vandalism, a bust of social reformer and poet Savitribai Phule was damaged in Telangana's Rajanna Sircilla district in the late evening. After reaching the spot, the police found the statue defaced. A case has been filed under Sector 427 IPC and police have started its investigation. Speaking on the matter, a local BSP leader said this is an attack on Dalits and our community will not tolerate these kinds of incidents.

Incidents of statue vandalism are not stopping across the country, every new day we day we hear news about statues of the public figures being vandalised or defaced across the country. In yet another shocking incident occurred in a government school in Suddala on Tuesday, unidentified miscreants damaged a bust of social reformer and poet Savitribai Phule in Rajanna Sircilla district in Hyderabad’s Telangana. The statue of Phule was found defaced by the police after they reached the spot. Following the incident, the police have filed a complaint against unidentified people and started its investigation. A case has been filed under Section 427 (Mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Speaking on the matter, Konaraopet Sub-Inspector of police said, “As there is no boundary wall for the government’s school, the attackers could have easily managed to enter the school and vandalised the statue of Savitribai Phule. Police officials are suspecting that the incident might have taken place in the evening. Reacting to the matter, a local BSP leader said, “This is an attack on Dalits. Our community will not tolerate these kinds of incidents. The police should take stern action and arrest the accused people. Last Tuesday, in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai statue of Periyar, popularly known as EV Ramaswamy was vandalised in Pudhukottai district’s Alangudi town.

The incidents of vandalising and defacing the statue started just two days after the victory of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tripura Assembly polls 2018. Till yet, incidents like these have been reported from all across the country. The miscreants don’t even leave the father of Nation Mahatma Gandhi and Dalit leader and chairman of our constitution’s drafting committee BR Ambedkar. Reports suggest that statues either been vandalised or defaced by the unidentified people.

