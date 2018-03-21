a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan has been taken into custody for allegedly destroying a statue rationalist leader Periyar in Pudukottai district, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami claimed on Wednesday, March 21. The accused was held after the examination of the CCTV footage from the area. The footage showed him damaging the statue while he was in a drunk state.

As the country witnessed vandalism of various statutes of iconic figures, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan has been taken into custody for allegedly destroying a statue of rationalist leader and social reformer EV Ramasamy, popularly known as Periyar in Pudukottai district, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami claimed on Wednesday, March 21. The accused was held after the examination of the CCTV footage from the area. The footage showed him damaging the statue while he was in a drunk state. After the opposition party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) raised the issue in the state Assembly, Tamil Nadu CM said that the CRPF jawan identified as Senthil Kumar was posted in Chhattisgarh and was on leave to visit his native Viduthi village.

The chief minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami warned of punitive measures against those damaging statues of leaders and also described as “condemnable” the recent attacks on the iconic Periyar statues in Vellore and Pudukottai districts. He also added that the senior police officials rushed to the spot in order to prevent any untoward incident. “It came to be known through CCTV footage and witnesses that he (Kumar) was moving around the place in an inebriated state and when police interrogated him, he admitted to damaging the Periyar statue”, the CM claimed.

CRPF personnel who was arrested for vandalizing Periyar's statue in Tamil Nadu's Pudukottai, has been placed under suspension. CRPF says he is under treatment for Schizophrenia & was on a 30-day leave when the incident happened. pic.twitter.com/kGZbSlqFFO — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2018

The CRPF personnel in 2013 opposed the installation of the statue near his house and had also threatened to destroy it. The emergence of defacing statue began in Tripura after the Bharatiya Janata Party splashed saffron colour in the Left-ruled state. In order to mark the celebration of its victory in Tripura, BJP partisans bulldozed the statue of the communist icon, Lenin. The razing incident lead to violence between two groups, (Left and the Right) several Left party offices were set ablaze in the incident.

