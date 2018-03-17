After incidents of statue vandalism, a Black ink was thrown at an idol of the first prime of India Jawaharlal Nehru in West Bengal's Katwa town's Telephone Maidan. Police reached at the Maidan in Katwa town, however, it was later cleaned. In the first week of March, Periyar's statue in Vellore district's Tirupattur was vandalised by 2 people after BJP National Secretary H Raja put out a controversial post on social media platform, Facebook. This began after Lenin's statue was razed in Tripura by Bharatiya Janata workers.

On Friday, effigies of chief ministers and iconic Dravidian figures CN Annadurai, MG Ramachandran and Dravidar Kazhagam founder EV Ramasamy Naicker, popularly known as Periyar were found vandalised and adorned with saffron cloth in Namakkal district. In the first week of March, Periyar’s statue in Vellore district’s Tirupattur was vandalised by 2 people after BJP National Secretary H Raja put out a controversial post on social media platform, Facebook. In the wake of statue politics, on the very same day, an idol of Dr BR Ambedkar was razed in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

#WestBengal: Black ink thrown at a statue of Jawaharlal Nehru in Katwa's Telephone Maidan, last night. Police reached the spot on receiving information & the statue was cleaned later. pic.twitter.com/sT498TVaj3 — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2018

After many incidents of statue vandalism, Prime Minster NArendra Modi did stringly condemn the incidents and soke to the union minster, Rajnath Singh. The ministry claimed that it had a serious note of such incidents, adding it had directed state governments to take punitive action against the accused. Howver, after Lenin’s statue razed incident, violence continued in the Northeastern state between partisand of 2 groups. Many CPM supported faced injuries by BJP and IPFT party workers. Arsoning, manhandling and loot was carried out in around 1,745 houses.

