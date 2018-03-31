Tamil superstar Rajinikanth tweeted out in support of the Thoothukudi public who are protesting for the closure of the controversial Sterlite copper plant which has allegedly been a source of heavy pollution for past 20 years. Rajini's tweet came a day before Kamal Hassan's meeting with the protesters in Thoothukudi.

The expansion of a copper smelter plant in Tamil Nadu’s Tuticorin or Thoothukudi has brought the locals together like never before. After staging a massive protest on the streets for the closure of the Sterlite Copper Smelter Plant for allegedly causing heavy pollution in the area while degrading the environment, the people have now found support from superstar Rajinikanth. The Tamil thalaivar who has already announced that he will be contesting the 2021 assembly polls took to Twitter to question the government over no action in the matter.

According to the people protesting for the takedown of the copper smelting plant, the Sterlite unit is responsible for causing long-term pollution to the residents. Earlier in the week, people across age groups united for a protest march in Thoothukudi demanding the closure of the Sterlite plant which is not only creating pollution outside but also contaminating the groundwater.”One can’t understand why the government, which gave the nod for the plant, is not taking any action and is just watching,” wrote Rajinikanth in a tweet ahead of actor turned politician Kamal Haasan’s visit to the affected area.

The protests have been going on for the last 47 days with authorities turning a blind eye. The environmentalists and the locals in the area both voiced against the expansion of the copper plant under the Vedanta Limited which has been closed from March 29 due to some maintenance work. With two of Tamil Nadu’s biggest stars coming together for the cause of the protestors, the administration is likely to respond. Sterlite Copper is one of the biggest copper producers in the state. The locals have alleged that the plant which was established in 1996 has since continued to pollute the surroundings.

Earlier Kamal Haasan, who launched his political party Makkal Needhi Maiam in February in a press conference had said that he won’t let the Sterlite copper plant turn into another Bhopal and will join the public in the protest for its closure. “On Sunday I’m joining those protesters in Tuticorin. Sterlite copper plant should not become another Bhopal… Sterlite plant has to be closed, at least not to be expanded,” Kamal Haasan said while addressing a press conference on Friday.

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan have both openly criticised the AIADMK government on various issues but are yet to announce their partnership in politics. The two actors have in public maintained that they are open for collaboration but nothing has materialised yet. While Haasan has already launched his political party Makkal Needhi Maiam with assurance to his supporters of a corruption free and fruitful Tamil Nadu, Rajinikanth is yet to take a step forward. However, the 67-year-old has already announced that he will soon be entering the political fray.

