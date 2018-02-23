Hyderabad police have arrested 4 fathers for letting their minor children drive vehicles illegally. Parents were imprisoned for one day. Talking about the matter, Hyderabad police officials said parents should be held responsible for their negligence. In a recent incident, a 12-year-old boy while riding bike fell from the pillion seat and was crushed under a lorry.

Taking a stern stand on the violation of traffic rules, Hyderabad police has arrested parents of minor children’s for allowing them to drive vehicles illegally. Parents were sent to jail for one day and the police officials have asserted that the along with the children’s the parents should be held responsible for their negligence. The police further added that the children’s could be sent to juvenile homes. Speaking about the matter, DCP Traffic Hyderabad AV Ranganath said, ” In the cases of underage driving we are filing complaints against the juveniles and their parents along with the owner of the vehicle. Judiciary is completely supporting us in this matter. In recent days, the courts have sent many parents to imprisonment. We are trying to control the rampant situation of minor driving in the city.”

Ignoring the warning by the police, repeated offenders will be sent to the juvenile homes but parents who are more responsible for this negligence will be imprisoned for the time according to the court’s verdict. In a recent shocking incident, a 12-year-old underage rider fell from the bike’s pillion seat and was crushed under a lorry. A senior physician, Dr Rahul Agarwal said, “The minors are unprepared for traffic rules and have unpredictable reflexes. They are not only hazardous for themselves but also for other commuters.

Many times, friends pressure and movies influence make them speed up beyond control and accidents ensue. This is not the first time that any district police have taken action against parents, 3 years back, Bengaluru police arrested parents of minor drivers and riders and also recommended the Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) to cancel licenses of such parents. As per the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Amendment 2016, along with the juveniles, the parents can be awarded punishment. There can be jailed up to 3 years or a fine of Rs 25,000 or both at the same time.

