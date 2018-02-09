At a government school in Madhya Pradesh, the final examinations happened simultaneously with a cultural programme, which was reportedly organised by a local lawmaker. Students who were writing the final examination with invigilators keeping a keen eye on the students faced unease. The sad state of government schools can be retraced through another incident which occurred last year when a primary school in Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh turned into a dance bar, the video of the shocking incident went viral.

A baffling incident occurred at the a school in Madhya Pradesh”s Tikamgarh. At a government school in Madhya Pradesh, the final examinations happened simultaneously with a cultural programme, which was reportedly organised by a local lawmaker. The students who were giving the final exam were shifted to the rooftop as all the professional dancers reeled in the school grounds. In a video of the government school in Madhya Pradesh’s Tikamgarh showed a woman in a bright yellow saari danced strenuously to a loud number of people, she was cheered by the crowd. Later on, another woman joined her on the stage and danced along with her. Whistles and regional songs were played at the event.

Students who were writing the final examination with invigilators keeping a keen eye on the students faced unease. The occasion which caused unrest among the students was the MLA cup tournament which is organized every year in the memory of a local leader. However, the district administration claimed he is unaware of the incident. According to a report published by NDTV the district administration stated, “We are yet to get any complaint.” The students struggled to write their final examination as loud music was being played.

Tikamgarh, MP: Students seated on terrace of the school to write exams as a volleyball match was being held in the school premises alongside a dance performance with loud music. District administration says they are unaware of the incident & are yet to get any complaint (8.2.18) pic.twitter.com/TBLC7hqRt5 — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2018

The sad state of government schools can be retraced through another incident which occurred last year when a primary school in Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh turned into a dance bar, the video of the shocking incident went viral. Mirzapur district is one of the 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh state in northern India. According to reports, a party was organised in the school on the night of Raksha Bandhan. An inquiry had been launched and the local administration sought a report from the Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA). Looking at the distressing condition prevailing in the government schools, between 2010-2011 and 2015-2016, student enrolment in government schools all over 20 Indian states fell by 13 million, and private schools obtained as many as 17.5 million new students, according to a new study that gives meticulous insights into India’s public-school education crisis.