The protesters are alleging that when they took their demand to the Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, they were rebuffed by the BJP leader and no attention was paid to them. The students are demanding the removal of 20% reservation permanently from the recruitment and appointment of the ones who have passed the Railway act apprentice exam.

The local railway network is the beating heart of Mumbai as millions of people commute every morning to work but on Tuesday, the Central Railway line in the capital city of Maharashtra stuttered to function smoothly. Hundreds of young railway apprentices took their agitation against the recruitment policy of the central government to the tracks and hindered the railway traffic. The students are demanding jobs in railways and removal of reservation from the recruitment policy.

Agitated students of All India Railway Act Apprenticeship from across the country have gathered at the railway line between Matunga and Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus. They are not only hampering the local traffic but also delaying long-distance trains as well. The local commuters are forced to walk to the nearby railway stations as Mumbai is also overseeing a strike of Ola and Uber cabs since Monday.

#WATCH: Railway traffic resumes between Dadar & Matunga, agitating railway job aspirants still present at the spot where they have been protesting, between Matunga & Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station. #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/J72KIhc38b — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2018

#Mumbai: Railway traffic affected due to student agitation between Matunga & Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station, the agitators are demanding jobs in railways. pic.twitter.com/85AX9ncbt1 — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2018

#Mumbai: Railway traffic affected due to student agitation between Matunga & Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station, the agitators are demanding jobs in railways. Police has reached the spot. pic.twitter.com/rlFp1K4tBz — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2018

Reportedly, the government of India has set a target of training 30,000 Railway apprentices at its 16 zonal and 7 production units in 2018-19. The initiative has been taken under government’s Skill India programme. Apprentice training comprises basic and on-the-job training/practical training. Basic training is an essential component of apprenticeship for those who have not undergone any institutional training before taking up on-the-job and practical training.

