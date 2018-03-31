On Saturday, Students stage a massive protest outside CBSE office in Delhi in demand to scrap the re-test for class 10 and 12. Hundreds of protesters holding banners and posters gathered outside CBSE office in Preet Vihar and created a ruckus on the road. Yesterday, Education secretary Anil Swarup has declared the date for Class 12 Economics exam (April 25) and Class 10 Maths exam will be conducted in July and date will be declared later.

The massive protest outside Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) office continued on Saturday in New Delhi, as the parents and students are demanding to scrap the re-test. Hundreds of protesters holding banners and posters gathered outside CBSE office in Preet Vihar and created a ruckus on the road. The CBSE paper leak controversy and the massive protest from students have rocked the National Capital. As per the latest developments, roads near CBSE office have been jammed with heavy traffic due to the protest from students.

After the huge protest from last 3 days, Education Secretary Anil Swarup addressed the media and announced that Economics re-test for Class 12 will be held on April 25 and Class 10 Mathematics re-examination date will be announced within next 15 days, and it will be conducted in July. Education Secretary also added that the class 10 Maths paper leak was restricted to Delhi and Haryana only, so retest will be held in these 2 regions.

Education Secretary also explained why even after the CBSE got information that Class 10 Maths has been leaked but the exam was not cancelled. Speaking at a press conference and apprising the nation on the situation, Secretary Education said that the e-mail had 12 attachments with handwritten question papers. “The mail came at 1.29AM on March 28 but the mail was seen at 8.55AM by the CBSE chairman. The paper was sent for verification. Just because there was an alert, we couldn’t have stopped the exam.”

Further speaking on the situation, Secretary Education said that the Maths exam started at 10 AM, it could not be practically stopped. The Secretary Education also said that for someone who might be playing a trick, we could not have put children at an inconvenience at some fellow’s message.

ALSO READ: CBSE paper leak: Class 12 Economics exam on April 25, Class 10 Maths re-test in July but only for Delhi, Haryana

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App