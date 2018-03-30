In another incident exposing peoples' insensitivity on human tragedy, a sub-inspector succumbed to his injuries while people present kept on taking photos and making videos of the police official in pain after he was run over by a truck near Warangal junction in Khammam district on Friday morning.

In another incident exposing peoples’ insensitivity on human tragedy, a sub-inspector succumbed to his injuries while people present kept on taking photos and making videos of the police official in pain after he was run over by a truck near Warangal junction in Khammam district on Friday morning. According to report, the police officer who has been identified as ASI D Bhaskar was run over by a truck near Raghunathpalem police station when he was crossing the road. Reports say that he hurt his lower abdomen area after the truck ran over him but was alive, waiting for help. However, it was a tragedy for him that the people who were present around instead of taking him to a hospital kept on taking photos and videos.

Local reports reveal that the sub-inspector was lying in pain injured on the road for about 10 minutes when a policeman arrived on the spot and took to Khammam District Hospital where he was declared dead. Following this unfortunate incident, According to The Indian Express, ACP Reppy while speaking on this case said, “He was due to retire next April. Today morning, he had gone on bandobast duty at a nearby village where a lucky draw was held for beneficiaries of 2 BHK housing by the government. Bhaskar and the sI returned to the police station in a jeep and he had got down near the police station and was walking across the road to collect his motorcycle and when the truck hit him.”

Further speaking on the incident, ACP Reddy said that the accident took place around 11:30 and it seems some people clicked photos and made videos as he lay under the truck. When they made aware of the incident, they quickly reached the spot and rushed him to the hospital in the police jeep as there was no time to wait for an ambulance.

