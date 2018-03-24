5 District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawans were injured in an Improvised Explosive Devie (IED) attack carried out by Naxals in Sukma district of Chattisgarh. The blast happened near a forest in Sisetti Village, which comes under Fulbagadi police station in early Saturday. The victims have been airlifted to Raipur for treatment. On March 13, around 9 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were martyred in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district following an IED attack by the Naxalites present in the area.

In an attack carried out by the Naxals in Sukma district of Chattisgarh, 5 District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawans were injured in an Improvised Explosive Devie (IED). The blast happened near a forest in Sisetti Village, which comes under Fulbagadi police station in early hours of Saturday. The victims have been identified as one constable and 4 assistant constables. Following the evacuation after the incident, the injured have been airlifted to state capital Raipur for treating. As per senior police officials, the security personnel were out on an anti-Naxal operation. Speaking about the attack by Naxals, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Sundarraj P said, “hopefully all will be okay after treatment.”

In yet another incident like this reported from neighbourhood state Odisha today, a Naxal was killed carried in an exchange of fire between police and Naxals in Malkangiri today. Police have seized weapons and other items. The frequency of attacks by Naxals have increased in recent times especially in Chhattisgarh. Sukma district is a part of the red corridor, the belt affected by the Naxalite–Maoist insurgency. On March 13, around 9 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were martyred in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district following an IED attack by the Naxalites present in the area. Reports suggested that the deceased CRPF jawans belonged to the 212 battalions.

One constable and four assistant constable were injured. They had been airlifted to Raipur. Hopefully all will be okay after treatment: DIG Sundarraj P on Sukma IED blast earlier today #Chhattisgarh

The blast by the Naxalites took place in Kistaram area of Chhattisgarh. Apart from the 9 jawans being martyred, five CRPF personnel were reportedly injured following the blast. Commenting on the health condition of five injured jawans, the doctors attending them claimed that three of the jawans are said to be in a critical state. Meanwhile, expressing grief over the matter, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that he prays for the speedy recovery of the injured jawans. Rajnath Singh said, “My heartfelt condolences to the families of personnel who lost their lives in Sukma blast. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured jawans. I spoke to DG CRPF regarding the Sukma incident and asked him to leave for Chhattisgarh“.

