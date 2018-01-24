A family from Rajasthan went to see a girl in Haryana for their B.Tech graduate son on Sunday morning and when they returned back home in the evening, they brought along the girl as their daughter-in-law. The super instant marriage has taken the entire village in Bhiwani district by surprise as they just cannot stop talking about this interesting marriage.

Marrying in India is quite complex as it is a long-drawn and tedious process. There is acquainting of two families, exchanging of gifts, ring ceremony, tens of rituals and then finally comes the wedding day. But a family from Rajasthan broke away from the tiresome convention and did all the aforementioned formalities and rituals in one single day. The family on Sunday only went to see a girl in Haryana for their son but they found the girl and her family so complementing that they executed the marriage on the same day only.

Suresh Jangid, a resident of Buhana in Rajasthan, along with his family went to see a girl in Bhiwani, Haryana for his son Amit Jangid, who was also travelling with his family. Upon meeting the girl, Pooja, the Jangid family immediately liked her and began preparing for the ring ceremony to finalise the union. Things took the fast track when a social worker, who was with the Jangid family, suggested both the parties to marry Amit and Pooja then and there only.

The social worker explained to the families how this step would save them from dowry and doing the unnecessary lavish spending. Seeing reason in his suggestion, both the families nodded to his request and kickstarted the marriage ceremony process. From a pundit to mangalsutra, everything was arranged in no time and the marriage was performed with a limited number of guests with virtually no needless spending.

Amit Jangid is a B.Tech graduate while Pooja has completed her B.Sc. The couple happily accepted the super instant marriage with the blessings of their parents and relatives. Now, the entire Balali village in Bhiwani district just can’t stop talking about this unconventional marriage.