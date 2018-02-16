South Super star Rajinikanth has responded on the Supreme Court verdict cut to reduce the water share of the Tamil Nadu. Thalaiva has commented on the water share verdict through his twitter and wrote, ''Cauvery verdict is disappointing as it will further affect the livelihood of farmers. Tamil Nadu Govt should take steps to file a review petition.'' 270 tmcft share of Cauvery water is between Karnataka by 14.75 tmcft and Tamil Nadu’s 10 tmcft of groundwater from river basin.

On Friday, Supreme Court of India decided to reduce the Cauvery water share to Tamil Nadu. After the Supreme verdict south super star Rajinikanth reacted and stated that the verdict to reduce the quantum of water to Tamil Nadu is disappointing. Actor and to be politician also urges the stated government to file a review petition in Supreme Court. The dispute is between two states, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu over the distribution of water.

The verdict was pronounced by the 3-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra. Commenting post the order, lawyer for Tamil Nadu, A Navaneethakrishnan said, “We hope that Tamil Nadu government will take appropriate steps. We believe in the verdict of the court and respect it. Surely, this is not enough. We have raised the shortfall of water with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari who have two plans to address the issue, one of which is linking river Godavari with Kallanai.”

In 2007, the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) had ordered 419 tmc ft of water for Tamil Nadu, 270 tmc ft for Karnataka, 30 tmc ft for Kerala and 7 tmc ft for Puducherry.