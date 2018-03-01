On Wednesday, 35-year-old textile trader and his wife from Surat committed suicide due to financial crises and debt. After the incident, their 4-year-old son also ended the life circle as he jumped from the 12 floor of the building. Police has also recovered a suicide note from the pocket of the deceased trader. According to the sources, the deceased trader is identified as Vijay Vaghasiya, a resident of Majestica Apartment in Sarthana, Surat.

On Wednesday, 35-year-old textile trader and his wife from Surat committed suicide due to financial crises and debt. After the incident, their 4-year-old son also ended the life circle as he jumped from the 12 floor of the building. The deceased had a textile business in Surat, Gujarat. The minute police got the information about the incident they acted swiftly and taken the bodies of deceased into the custody. Police has also recovered a suicide note from the pocket of the deceased trader.

According to the sources, the deceased trader is identified as Vijay Vaghasiya, a resident of Majestica Apartment in Sarthana, Surat. Quoting the suicide note, Vijay wrote that no one should be held accountable for his death. Vijay had brought the apartment 2 months ago and was living with his family. He was a textile trader and running a cooperative society, says police reports. The police has started the probe in the case and finding the other members of the cooperative society to know the exact reason.

ALSO READ: Junior resident doctor from Tamil Nadu commits suicide, no note found

The incident was reported by one of Vijay’s friend Gaurav, who saw the family jumping from the terrace. In the suicide note, Vijay declared his brother as the caretaker for his business. ‘The investigation in the case is underway and we are trying to find out the actual problem. We will also probe if he had taken money from someone and whether anybody had been harassing him. We will take strict action against those found guilty,” says Police.

Surat Police Commissioner Satish Sharma requested to the residents of the city to not take such steps under any circumstances. ‘If the people are going through problems, they should contact suicide helpline Jeevan Astha service,’ he added.

ALSO READ: Want to be the voice of the invisible: Kota Neelima

ALSO READ: Another Mumbai girl molested, masturbated at in deserted subway

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App