Suspect in Salman Khan Shooting Case Found Dead By Suicide While In Police Custody

Anuj Thapan, one of the arms suppliers involved in the shooting incident outside actor Salman Khan’s residence, reportedly died by suicide on Wednesday while in custody of the Mumbai Police. According to authorities, Anuj Thapan allegedly attempted suicide by hanging himself inside the police lock-up. Subsequently, he was transported to the nearest hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“After taking to the hospital, accused Anuj Thapan was declared dead by doctors at the hospital,” as per the official statement by Mumbai Police.

Anuj Thapan, apprehended from Punjab on April 26, faces charges for supplying weapons to the assailants involved in the shooting incident outside actor Salman Khan’s Mumbai residence. The arrests followed the gunfire incident outside Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai’s Bandra area.

On April 14, two individuals on a motorcycle fired four rounds outside the Galaxy Apartments, where the actor resides, before fleeing. CCTV footage depicted both assailants wearing caps and carrying backpacks, with the footage also capturing them firing towards the actor’s residence.

Following the arrest, Kutch DSP AR Zankant stated that preliminary investigations indicated the accused’s connection to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The Mumbai Crime Police have arrested both shooters, Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta, along with the two arms suppliers, Sonu Subhash Chander and Anuj Thapan, in connection with the case. Additionally, a lookout notice has been issued against Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, in relation to the incident.

Earlier, the Mumbai Police invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against all the accused involved in the shooting incident outside superstar Salman Khan’s Bandra residence on April 14. Mumbai Crime Branch officials have identified gangster Lawrence Bishnoi as the gang’s leader and have included MCOCA sections in the FIR.

“All accused have been booked under Sections 3(1)(2), 3(1)(3), and 3(1)(4) of MCOCA,” they said.

Previously, the Mumbai Police filed a case against four individuals in the shooting incident, identifying the Bishnoi brothers as primary suspects. Sections under IPC 506(2) (threatening), 115 (abetment), and 201 (tampering with evidence) have been invoked in the case.

Mumbai Crime Branch officials have declared gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol Bishnoi as wanted suspects in the investigation. Anmol Bishnoi purportedly claimed responsibility for the shooting outside Salman’s residence in a Facebook post subsequent to the attack.

