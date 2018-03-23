The arrest of the accused mother came in after the post mortem reports revealed that the daughter was strangulated to death. The alleged killing took place at around 10:30 AM on March 4, just two days after Holi. The post-mortem reports accessed by Mumbai Police suggested that the cause of death was choking. An FIR has been registered with the police and investigations are underway.

In a shocker being reported from Mumbai, a mother of four from Navi Mumbai was arrested for allegedly killing her daughter on suspicion of her being involved in a sexual relationship with her father. On Wednesday, the Khargar Police pressed into action and arrested the 36-year-old mother for strangulating her 16-year-old daughter on March 4. The arrest of the mother came in after the post-mortem reports accessed by the police revealed that the girl had died of asphyxiation due to strangulation.

The accused mother is a homemaker and hails originally from Rajasthan. As per reports, two of the four children were living in Khargar while the other two in their hometown in Rajasthan. Commenting on the matter, the investigating officer said that the accused mother had allegedly strangulated her daughter using a dupatta in their flat. The alleged killing took place at around 10:30 AM on March 4, just two days after Holi. After strangulating her daughter, the mother had left her body on the bed. Later, when the husband, who works as a civil contractor, returned home and asked for their daughter, the mother said that she was asleep.

After a few hours, the mother called the father and said that the daughter was lying motionless on the bed. Later in the evening, the relatives and family friends had started to gather in the house and police was also informed. When the police reached the crime scene and found some marks on the neck of the girl following which they sent the body for post-mortem. As per reports the police had registered an accidental death case but had sent her body for post-mortem to the Panvel rural hospital in Mumbai. Later, the post-mortem reports suggested that the cause of death was choking, following which the police registered a murder case and initiated a probe into the matter.

ALSO READ: Bride-to-be stabbed to death by father for marrying a Dalit in Kerala

While investigating the matter, the police questioned the schoolmates and friends of the victim. As per a report by TOI, the schoolmates of the victim said that her mother had been assaulting her for the past six months as she suspected her of being in a sexual relationship with her father. It was also found that the girl had also tried to commit suicide by consuming phenyl last month. On Wednesday, the police summoned the mother and the father of the victim and grilled them for hours. According to reports, the police officer said, “When the accused beat her up a day after the festival of Holi, the girl retaliated and her mother ended up strangulating her with a dupatta.” The investigating police have registered an FIR against the mother and the further probing the matter.

ALSO READ: In Yogi Adityanath’s UP, man thrashes bound wife in public; crowd watches drama; video goes viral

ALSO READ: Spoken English got this 18-year-old Bihar man killed

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App