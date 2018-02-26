In a horrendous incident surfaced from Bengaluru, a 28-year-old woman committed suicide after facing dowry harassment. As per reports, Rashmi Satish, a software engineer from Bengaluru took her own life after she sent a message to her sister informing that it was her last day. The police have started their investigation after a case has been filed against Rashmi's husband for harassing Rashmi over dowry.

“It’s my last day, take care of my son,” these were the last words of a 28-year-old woman who committed suicide in east Bengaluru’s Ramamurthynagar. The incident took place on Saturday, February 24. As per reports, the woman was facing continuous dowry harassment from her husband and mother-in-law. Rashmi Satish, a software engineer from Bengaluru took her own life after she sent a message to her sister informing that it was her last day. The horrendous incident has left the entire family in a great shock. The police have started its investigation into the matter.

As per reports, Rashmi, a resident of Kempegowda road, sent a message to her sister living in the United States and ask her to take care of her 16-month old son. After checking the message, the sister informed her mother at around 12:30 pm to check Rashmi’s room. Her mother rushed to Rashmi’s room to check whether her daughter is fine. However, when she reached Rashmi’s place it was already too late. The door was locked from inside. She called police and Rashmi’s husband Satish, who is also a software engineer at a private company in Bengaluru. After the local police got to know about the incident, they reached the location and broke open the door where they found her body hanging with a ceiling fan.

According to reports in a leading daily, Rashmi’s mother later complained to the police that she was continuously harassed by her husband and mother-in-law over dowry which made her take such an extreme step. However, Satish, was out of town as he had gone to his village in Kolar district. The police have taken Satish into custody on the charges of dowry death. the body has been handed to the relatives after the autopsy. The couple were married three years ago and have a 16-month-old child.

