An unprecedented development took place on Sunday, February 18 when the biggest actors in Tamil cinema and new political participants, Rajinikanth and Kamal Hassan met at the former’s residence at Poes Garden in Chennai. The meeting between the two prodigies turned politicians lasted for 15 minutes, it came amid excessive speculations by the media over whether the duo would tie up or not. The relationship between the two has its backdrop, both of them have acted in several films in the 1970s. On alliance, the 63-year-old superstar said, “only time will tell” about his party’s possible alliance with Rajnikanth.

Mr Rajinikanth at the meeting said, “Even in cinema, his [Kamal Haasan’s] style has been different, my style has been different. In politics too, his style will be different, my style will be different.” A staunch critic of the state’s ruling AIADMK (All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) government, Hassan, who gave many hit films such as, Hey Ram and Indian is gearing up to announce his party’s name and unveil the party flag at a public meeting in Madurai. The alliance between the two has been wavering, Hassan’s recent remarks came a week after he suggested that any political alliance with Rajinikanth is unlikely if the latter’s colour is “saffron”, my politics will definitely not be saffron,” he said in a reference to the BJP.

Meanwhile, Rajnikanth expressed his wishes to Hassan during the meeting on Sunday. He said “Kamal wants to serve the people of Tamil Nadu. I pray to God that he attains success.” Tamil Nadu’s politics has seen many fallouts after Jayalalitha’s demise. Rajnikanth’s joining politics came in 1995 when the Jayalalithaa-led AIADMK regime was in power. He criticised the AIADMK supremo when she dropped a minister RM Veerappan. Rajinikanth’s words were welcomed by the citizenry of Tamil Nadu when her government was accused of being mired in corruption.