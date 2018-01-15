Jallikattu is part of Pongal festivities in Tamil Nadu. Around 455 bulls participated in the event at Palamedu that began in the morning at around 8.30 am. The rules of the sport say that a bull tamer will be awarded a prize if he hangs on to the hump of the animal for a certain period of time.

In an unfortunate incident, a 19-year-old youth who had come to see ‘Jallikattu’, the traditional bull taming sport, was gored to death in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai district on Monday, police said. Kalimuthu, hailing from Dindigul district, suffered serious injuries when a bull attacked him while he was near the bull collection point by the animal owners, while around 25 others were injured in the event at Palamedu in Madurai, around 500 km from Chennai.

Jallikattu, also known as eru thazhuvuthal and manju virattu, is part of Pongal festivities in Tamil Nadu. Around 455 bulls participated in the event at Palamedu that began in the morning at around 8.30 am. The rules of the sport say that a bull tamer will be awarded a prize if he hangs on to the hump of the animal for a certain period of time. Revenue minister R B Udayakumar and president of Jallikattu Peravai P Rajasekar were also present at the Jallikattu event.

Jallikattu would be held at Madurai’s Alanganallur tomorrow where Chief Minister K Palaniswami is expected to witness the event and also distribute prizes for the winners.

The Supreme Court in 2014 had banned the bull-taming sport after activists said it led to extreme animal cruelty. The Animal Welfare Board of India filed a case in the SC for an outright ban on Jallikattu because of the cruelty to animals and the threat to public safety involved. But last year, after massive protests by the people at the famous Marina Beach opposing the ban on Jallikattu, the Tamil Nadu government enacted a law to bypass the top court’s verdict. But it said no animal cruelty should take place during the festival. It also banned the puling of bulls by their tails, clinging to bulls and tamers pouncing on the bulls.

On Monday, five bull-tamers were disqualified for animal cruelty as they were seen clinging to a bull’s horns, according to a news channel report.

With IANS inputs