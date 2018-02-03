Three policemen were seen assaulting and verbally abusing a commuter during a vehicle check in Tamil Nadu. All of the three policemen have been suspended after the Villupuram district police came to know about the incident. The incident took place in Sedharpet that is close to Puducherry. A probe has been ordered.

In a shocking video surfaced online, three policemen were seen assaulting and verbally abusing a commuter during a vehicle check in Tamil Nadu. All of the three policemen have been suspended after the Villupuram district police came to know about the incident. The incident took place in Sedharpet that is close to Puducherry. At first, the senior sub-inspector and the two constables were transferred to the armed reserved police wing and suspended a day later. The district police officials have also started a probe into the matter.

In the two and a half minute long video, the policemen were seen assaulting a commuter having a two-wheeler. The commuter was first beaten and then was made to squat along the road near his two-wheeler. The policemen were also heard using abusive language. The senior sub-inspector is also seen receiving money from another commuter. “Police personnel should not have behaved this way. The man they are seen assaulting appears to have been drunk and had provoked them by teasing. Still, they should have observed restraint and not attacked or abused,” a senior police officer said.

On the visuals showing the officer receiving money from a commuter, another officer has claimed it to be a fine money. A few days back, a Chennai traffic police was suspended after a cab diver set himself ablaze after being beaten by the police officer for not fastening the seat belt. In another incident from Madhapur in Hyderabad, a senior official lost his cool when the accused made an objectional comment against the victim, while the officer was enquiring about his behaviour with the victim.