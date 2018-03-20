Rajinikanth spoke on the Rath Yatra which has caused a stir in Tamil Nadu. DMK leader MK Stalin urged the Tamil Nadu government to act swiftly in order to stop the Ram Rajya Rath Yatra citing it will disturb the communal harmony in the state. In a statement, Stalin stated that the yatra would be a contempt of court as the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute case is still pending in the Supreme Court.

In a bid to alleviate the uproar in Tamil Nadu due to the ongoing Ram Rajya Rath Yatra, south Indian superstar Rajinikanth on Tuesday stressed that the Rath Yatra should not affect the communal harmony in the state. He was quick to clarify that his comments on Rath Yatra, which is organised by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), is not driven by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Robot actor also expressed his disgust on the statue politics that surrounds the state.

Speaking on the controversy of Rama Rajya Rath Yatra, he said, “Tamil Nadu is a secular state. I have full confidence that police will maintain communal harmony.” When asked by media during a press conference in Chennai whether he shares secret ties with BJP, Rajinikanth replied, “There have been reports that BJP is behind, but I say God is behind me and after that people are behind me. No matter how many times you ask me this my answer will remain the same.”

There have been reports that BJP is behind, but I say God is behind me, after that people are behind me. No matter how many times you ask me this my answer will remain the same: Rajinikanth in Chennai pic.twitter.com/WtLk3k1Fpm — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2018

Earlier in the day, another Periyar statue was desecrated by unidentified miscreants and Thalaiva was extremely critical of the disrespectful act. “I condemn it, it is nothing but barbarism, shouldn’t have happened,” he added. Shifting focus to his political interests, he denied the reports of making any crucial announcement on April 14, 2018 regarding his political party.

I condemn it, it is nothing but barbarism, shouldn't have happened: Rajinikanth on vandalisation of Periyar's statue; on controversy of Rama Rajya Rath Yatra he said, 'TN is a secular state, I have full confidence that Police will maintain communal harmony.' pic.twitter.com/u20K5ijKif — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2018

