Union minister of state for finance and senior BJP leader Pon Radhakrishnan has reiterated that Tamil Nadu is becoming a training centre for extremists. The Union minister visited his home state to attend a meeting organised by various Hindu outfits and the BJP to pay homage to victims killed in the serial bomb blasts on February 14, 1998.

Attacking the state government on law and order, union minister and senior Bhartiya Janata Party leader Pon Radhakrishnan has said that Tamil Nadu is turning out to be a training centre for extremists, its no longer remained a peaceful state. Addressing a meeting the minister said, “Tamil Nadu is no longer the peaceful state (“amaidhi poonga”)…Naxalities, Maoists, Tamil extremists and Islamic terrorists have joined hands against the administration, which was evident during the jalikattu agitation last year. Radhakrishnan added that ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam(AIDMK) takes a soft stand against terrorist activities.

The minister said the state government ignored the intelligence inputs about the terrorist forces long-term planning for the 10-20 years. The minister alleged that 20 years ago he was not allowed to pay homage to those killed in the serial blasts during an election rally that was supposed to be addressed by the senior BJP leader L K Advani. He reiterated that state government crossed all the moral lines after they didn’t allow the pillar to be constructed in memory of those killed in the blasts. The minister accused the state government of doing partiality as the police detained around 900 activists of various Hindu outfits and the BJP when they gathered to pay homage to those who killed in the blasts.

On January 23, last year massive agitation in support of jalikattu turned violent when the agitators continued to protest despite the announcement of an ordinance to allow the bull-taming sport. However, a group of Vishwa Hindu Parishad workers performed annual rituals at Perur near here for the those killed in the blasts, police said. In all, 19 bombs exploded in various parts of the city shortly before Advani was to address a public meeting at R S Puram locality. The Union minister visited his home state to attend a meeting organised by various Hindu outfits and the BJP to pay homage to victims killed in the serial bomb blasts on February 14, 1998.

