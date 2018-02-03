Several shops were destroyed when a fire broke out in the complex of the famed Meenakshi Amman Temple in Tamil Nadu. According to the fire officials, there was no damage to the temple itself. No human loss or injury was reported. The incident was waiting to happen amid demands to remove shops from the temple complex.

The devotees alleged that the temple was prone to an incident like this as no fire safety measures were taken to prevent it (Image for representation)

At least 30 shops were damaged when a fire broke out in the complex of the famed Meenakshi Amman Temple in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai complex but there was no damage to the temple itself, said a fire service official. “We got information about the fire in shops near the 1,000 pillar mandapam in the temple. We rushed five fire tenders and controlled the fire from spreading,” the senior fire service official told IANS over the phone from Madurai, around 500 km from here. He said around 30 shops were damaged in the fire.

“There is no damage to the temple. The old wooden door was saved by preventive action. The fire is now under control,” he said. No human loss or injury was reported. However, many pigeons died in the temple’s tower. According to reports in a leading Delhi, the fire started in a toy store inside the thousand pillar hall around 10 pm. The fire was controlled before it spread to the main temple area. The police officials are investigating the matter. According to the Madurai collector Veera Raghava Rao, the temple has reopened to devotees.

The devotees alleged that the temple was prone to an incident like this as no fire safety measures were taken to prevent it. Rao added, “There’s no modern fire safety system with sprinklers installed at the temple. However, we have a dedicated fire engine stationed in the complex.” The incident was waiting to happen amid demands to remove shops from the temple complex. While officials confirmed that no harm had been done to the sanctum sanctorum, ancient sculptures on walls near a mandapam of the temple were reported to be damaged.