In the wake of Cauvery water dispute, the Centre failed to meet the deadline of constituting the Cauvery Water Management Board on Thursday, March 29. As a response, political parties in Tamil Nadu have warned of going on a hunger strike or hoisting black flags in condemnation. Working president of DMK, MK Stalin asked chief minister K Palaniswami to convene a meeting of his cabinet and also pass a resolution condemning the Central government and Narendra Modi over the Cauvery water dispute.

As the Centre failed to meet the deadline of constituting the Cauvery Water Management Board, furious political parties in Tamil Nadu have warned of going on a hunger strike or hoisting black flags in condemnation. All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) coordinator and Deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam claimed that the party would go on a day’s hunger strike on April 2 at all the district headquarters. The 6-week deadline by the Supreme Court for setting up the Cauvery Water Management Board ended on Thursday, March 29. This is the biggest failure of the Narendra Modi government, despite the top court’s orders, he added.

The opposition party of Tamil Nadu, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) as well criticised the Centre in its executive council meeting in Chennai. Working president of DMK, MK Stalin asked chief minister K Palaniswami to convene a meeting of his cabinet and also pass a resolution condemning the Central government and Narendra Modi over the Cauvery water dispute. Stalin also said that the state government should file a contempt to court petition in the top court against the Mogi government for not constituting the Cauvery Water Management Board within 6 weeks of its order.

The Cauvery water dispute is a major bone of contention between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Understanding the backdrop of the Cauvery water dispute, which has its origin from the year 1892 occurred between Madras Presidency (under the British Raj) and the princely state of Mysore. After India’s independence and due to massive migration and transformation in the agricultural sector, water requirements of both states over the past years have been incessantly increased and has kept the pot of dissent on fumes.

