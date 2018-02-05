At least two people were killed and four were left severely injured after a swarm of bees attacked a number of devotees gathered to offer prayers at Muniappan temple in Tamil Nadu. Commenting on the matter the investigating police official stated that the devotees had gathered at the Muniappan temple in Tamil Nadu to offer prayers. Drifted by the air, the hard smoke from the 'havan' hit the bee hives after which a swarm of bees opened their attack on the number of devotees offering their prayers in the temple.

In a tragic incident being reported from Tamil Nadu, two people lost their lives and four others were left severely injured after they were attacked by a swarm of bees. The shocking deaths took place on Sunday, February 4, when the victims had gone to a temple in Jambai village in the district to offer prayers. Reports suggested that the shocking incident took place at Muniappan temple. The temple is situated around 30 kilometres from the Jambai village in Tamil Nadu.

Commenting on the matter the investigating police official stated that the devotees had gathered at the Muniappan temple in Tamil Nadu to offer prayers. Following the rituals, the devotees had gathered to do ‘havan’. The smoke from the rituals which were being performed at the compound of the temple, situated prior to the kitchen building, drifted towards the nearby Banyan tree which had big bee hives. The Banyan tree was situated right next to the place where the devotees were performing the rituals, reports added.

Drifted by the air, the hard smoke from the ‘havan’ hit the bee hives after which a swarm of bees opened their attack on the number of devotees offering their prayers in the temple. Soon after the bee attack broke out, the rituals were stopped and the devotees started running for the shelter. After a little while when the bees left the area, the people rushed to the temple in order to help the bee attack victims stuck inside the temple. Reports suggested that at least sis devotees were seriously injured in the bee attack. Later, the injured were rushed to the nearby hospital where two of the devotees succumbed to the injuries.