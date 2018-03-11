As per the breaking developments, a major fire broke out took place in the Kurangani forests in Theni, Tamil Nadu. As per the latest updates, 1 student died in the major incident while 40 others are trapped.

A major fire broke out in the Kurangani forests, Theni in the southern state of Tamil Nadu. As per the latest updates coming in, 1 student has unfortunately lost his life while around 10-15 students have been rescued. There are more than 20 students still trapped in the forest that is engulfed by the fire. Rescue operations are on with a search party reaching the site of the fire. The rescue team immediately got into action to control the blaze and contain it. So far the cause of the fire is still not known.

In cognizance of the matter Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has ordered the Indian Air Force (IAF) to help in rescue and search operations and get the students trapped in the fire. This decision was taken in response to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami who requested the help of the IAF. “Just now I have spoken to District Collector. He communicated that 10-15 students have been rescued. They are coming down from the hill. Operation continues”, reads Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s tweet on the forest fire in Tamil Nadu.

Just now I have spoken to District Collector. He communicated that 10-15 students have been rescued. They are coming down from the hill. Operation continues.: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's tweet on forest-fire in Tamil Nadu (file pic) pic.twitter.com/4ZlpOOFALe — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2018

(This is a breaking story. Content continuously updating…)

